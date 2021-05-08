Covid-19: Over 100 medical staff members at Rishikesh AIIMS test positive for coronavirus

Dehradun: At All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, more than 100 medical staff members tested positive for COVID-19. According to the official reports, all the infected individuals were vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Harish Thapliyal, AIIMS PRO, confirmed that a total of 110 doctors and nurses have tested positive for the deadly virus in Rishikesh.

All the infected staff members were vaccinated before confirming the viral disease, Thapliyal hinted that being in direct contact with COVID-19 patients on daily basis may have been the cause behind such a large number of them testing positive for the infection.

Vijayesh Bhardwaj, Chief Medical Superintendent of a dedicated COVID hospital in Rishikesh, was also found contaminated with the coronavirus.

Pioneer in the day, Uttarakhand cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal said that the state government will take some “major decision” by May 10 to curb the transmission of deadly COVID-19 infection.

Subodh Uniyal said, “COVID-19 infection has reached villages of Uttarakhand. The level of transmission despite Corona Curfew is a matter of concern. To contain the spread, the government will take a major decision by May 10.”

It was announced a day after the state witnessed a record daily rise of 8,517 fresh cases, taking the total active tally to 67,691 in the state.

Beforehand, the state government has increased the ‘corona curfew’ in the heavy caseload districts of Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital till May 10. The curfew was imposed in the last week of April.