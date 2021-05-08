Prince Misuzulu Zulu named new Zulu King

Prince Misuzulu, 46, has been named the new Zulu King. He is the eldest son of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini and late Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu.

Prince Misuzulu’s mother Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu had named him as the King in her will. Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu had passed away unexpectedly last week. Her will was read out at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace on Friday evening after her memorial service.

Soon after the announcement was made, Prince Thokozani Zulu, another royal family member, questioned the appointment of Prince Misuzulu as the king. Prince Thokozani Zulu’s argument was that the late king’s will did not specify who the regent’s successor would be. Prince Misuzulu had to be escorted out hastily by security personnel.

Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu became the Regent of Zulu Nation in March 2021 after the death of her husband, King Goodwill Zwelithini who was the longest-reigning Zulu monarch. Queen Mantfombi was the princess of Eswatini (Swaziland). She passed away unexpectedly on the last week of April. She was buried at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in KwaNongoma in KwaZulu-Natal province.

The Zulus are the largest ethnic group of about 11 million people living mainly in the province of KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa.