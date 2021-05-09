Gulf country suspends bus services

Muscat: A gulf country has suspended bus services in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Oman has announced this. The service provider in Oman Mwasalat has announced this decision. The services were suspended from May 9 to May 15.

Mwasalat has suspended the bus service routes within cities in Muscat governorate and Salalah. Also the intercity bus routes- Route 63 (Muscat – Rustaq), Route 55 (Muscat – Sur), Route 100 (Muscat-Salalah)- were also suspended. Timings of other routes were rescheduled. Passengers can contact the following numbers for any queries – 24121555/24121500.

“In line with the decisions of the Supreme Committee to deal with COVID-19 regarding the prevention of the movement of individuals and vehicles and the prohibition of some commercial activities during the coming period, Mwasalat would like to inform all its valued customers of the following decisions to be applicable between May 9 and May 15″, said a statement issued by Mwasalat.