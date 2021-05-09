Kerala govt issues fresh guidelines to strengthen Covid-19 patient care amid crisis

Thiruvananthapuram: On Sunday, the Kerala government announced fresh guidelines to enhance patient care during the coronavirus pandemic. The state has reported as many as 41,971 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday, driving the overall caseload to 18,66,827.

The state was facing more difficulties in the second wave, said CM Pinarayi Vijayan. A total of 27,456 people have been healed, taking the total recoveries to 14,43,633 and currently, 4,17,101 people are undergoing treatment in different districts.

“The state of Kerala is experiencing the worst phase of the Covid pandemic. The state is taking concerted efforts to contain the epidemic and control measures and provide efficient health and care to the patients,” the order read.

Fresh guidelines: