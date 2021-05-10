Frog the ‘size of a human baby’ discovered in the Soloman Islands

The largest living frog is the Goliath frog that can measure a huge 12.5 inches in length and weighed 3.3 kilograms. The size of a frog entirely depends on what species it belongs to.

Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea found the species which are nearly in a small habitat range. Gloomily, their numbers are diminishing due to habitat destruction.

As the Goliath frog is authoritatively the largest frog in the world, some villagers on the outskirts of Honiara have found a frog that is ‘as big as a human baby’. As per the reports, villagers in the Solomon islands were left amazed after finding the ginormous frog.

Jimmy Hugo, a timber mill owner, found the huge amphibian while hunting wild pigs on the outskirts of Honiara. Seeing the size of the creature, his whole village was shocked.

The footage shared online shows the creature resting on a villager’s knee after being seen in a nearby bush.

The frog is supposed to be a Cornufer guppy frog, a species in the family of Ceratobatrachidae. They are named after Henry B. Guppy who had received the holotype from Shortland Islands.

He was in doubt when he first found the giant frog, continuing that many people in the village call the animal ‘bush chicken’, Jimmy said.

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. It is the biggest frog I have ever seen in my life. It was the same size as a human baby. We call them ‘bush chicken’ because some villages seem to like them more than chicken, but they’re difficult to catch,” said Jimmy.

The frog was caught by a couple of dogs who were playing with it in the bushes. At that time, Jimmy managed to take some photographs of the creature.

“A couple of dogs had caught this one and were playing with it in the bush, which is how I managed to get the photos of it. We did end up eating this one as it had already died but hopefully the next time we see one it will still be alive and we’ll keep it that way,” said Jimmy.