Kerala: State govt introduces schemes for reducing Covid time stress

Thiruvananthapuram: The state government has started a counselling program to reduce the mental stress caused by the spread of Covid virus. The government has started a counselling program called ‘Ottakkalla Oppamundu’ to reduce stress. The project will be implemented as part of the Mental Health Team in each district. There are about 1,400 people working in the state, including psychiatrists, psychologists and social workers. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed about this.

The team will expand to include more people in the current situation. The list of those who are tested Covid positive will be handed over to the team. Each person will be contacted directly and will be enquired about their mental distress and needs.

In case of mental distress, the psychiatrist will speak directly on the second call and will suggest solutions. Medication will be distributed through PHC if required. Other requirements will be met through ICDS and local bodies. He added that those who are tested Covid negative will be reviewed 20 days later to see if there is Post-Covid issues.

People with mental illness, the elderly, and parents of people with disabilities are also involved. The team also conducts counselling for alcoholics as pubs are closed.

Counselling is also provided for school children as schools are closed. The team has so far called 7.12 lakh children. Counselling is provided to 73,723 children. Helpline for health workers is also started. 63,000 calls were made to health workers. Pinarayi Vijayan informed that stress management is being done on state and district basis.

The Psycho-Social Helpline number is available in all districts under the Mental Health Program and can also contact the Disha Helpline on 1056. The service will be available 24 hours a day, he added.