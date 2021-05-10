New Covid-19 safety rules, timings of Eid Al Fitr prayers announced in Dubai

The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) in Dubai has announced the timings of Eid Al Fitr prayers and new Covid-19 safety rules to be observed during Eid holidays. Eid prayers will be held at in Dubai at 5:52am. IACAD urged all worshippers that they should not hold gatherings before and after the Eid prayer.

As per the new order announced by the IACAD, Eid musallas across Dubai will open 30 minutes before the Eid al-Fitr prayer time and will be closed immediately after the prayers are over. The women’s prayer halls/ section will remain closed until further notice.

Eid prayers will be performed with the same precautionary measures that are being followed during the Taraweeh prayers during the holy month of Ramadan.