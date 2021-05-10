Petrol, diesel prices hiked again

Thiruvananthapuram: The public sector oil companies in the country had again increased the price of petroleum fuels. The price of petrol and diesel has increased after two days. The price of petrol has been hiked by 26 paise and diesel by 35 paise in Kerala. Price of petrol reached at Rs.93.51 per liter and diesel Rs.88.25 per liter in Kerala.

The fuel prices were not revised after the Election Commission announced assembly elections in five states. After the election results were announced the companies had started increasing the price. In the last one year, fuel price had been hiked by 20 rupees.

In metro cities, petrol and diesel rates were hiked by Rs 0.23 to Rs 0.25 and Rs 0.31 to Rs 0.36 respectively. With this, one litre of petrol will now cost Rs 91.53 in Delhi, Rs 97.86 in Mumbai, Rs 93.38 in Chennai and Rs 91.66 in Kolkata.