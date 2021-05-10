Preity Zinta gets 2nd dose of covid-19 vaccine, urges all to get vaccinated

Mumbai: On Saturday, May 8, Actress Preity Zinta took the second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. The ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ actress on her Instagram handle shared the update with her fans and also urged them to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Preity posted a photo of herself wherein she was seen getting herself vaccinated at the BKC office in Mumbai, along with a brief yet informative caption. Sharing the picture, Preity wrote “I took my covid shots and I am vaccinated. I would request everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible so we are all safe.”

Even though Preity Zinta is away from the silver screen for a long time, now but the actress makes sure she keeps her fans updated about herself with her social media posts.