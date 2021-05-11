Several houses and shops damaged in cloudburst

A cloudburst has been occurred in Devaprayag in Tehri district in Uttarakhand on Tuesday evening. Several houses and shops were damaged in the cloudburst. No report of any casualty has been received so far.

The State Disaster Rescue Forces has been rushed to the spot for rescue operations. “No casualties have been reported yet. SDRF teams are on their way to the spot,” DGP Ashok Kumar said to news agency, ANI.

Also Read: Eid Al Fitr first day announced in two countries

“Cloudburst was reported at 5 pm today. Around 12-13 shops and several other properties have been damaged. Since most of these shops were closed due to lockdown, no casualty has been reported yet. Water level is on the rise here, rescue operation underway,” MS Rawat, SHO Devprayag, said.

Cloudburst was reported at 5 pm today. Around 12-13 shops and several other properties have been damaged. Since most of these shops were closed due to lockdown, no casualty has been reported yet. Water level is on the rise here, rescue operation underway: MS Rawat, SHO Devprayag pic.twitter.com/GyMxnNzelq — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2021

Earlier in May 3, two separate cloudburst were reported in Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi districts.