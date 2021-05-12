Covid-19: SC Judge DY Chandrachud tests coronavirus positive

Court administration said on Wednesday, Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, who is managing the Supreme Court bench for examining the Centre’s policy and willingness in management of the second Covid-19 wave has tested positive for coronavirus.

The bench, which consists of justices, L Nageswara Rao and S Ravindra Bhat, was supposed to take up the suo motu (on its own motion) matter on Thursday. But, the case may now get delayed to some other date because of justice Chandrachud’s illness.

Last month, four judges of the top court had tested positive for Covid-19 with one of the judges being admitted to hospital for a few days.

Earlier, 44 staffers of the Supreme Court had also tested positive for Covid-19, affecting the functioning of the SC.