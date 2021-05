Tamil Actor Nellai Siva dies at 69; celebs mourn his death

Chennai: Tamil comedy emperor Nellai Siva, who delighted fans for over 35 years with his humorous performances, passed away. He was 69.

On Tuesday evening, Siva died following a heart attack, in his home town Panakudi in Tirunelveli.

In 1985, Nellai Siva made his silver screen appearance with the Pandiarajan directorial Aan Paavam. He acted in films like Vetri Kodi Kattu, Mahaprabhu, Vetri Kodi Kattu, Kannum Kannum, Saamy, Anbe Sivam, Thirupaachi and Kireedam. His work with fellow comedian Vadivelu was quite noteworthy.

Along with films, Siva also starred in popular TV shows Pandiyan Stores and Mama Mapillai.

Nellai Siva last acted in Trisha-starrer Paramapadham Vilayattu, which released on Disney Plus Hotstar in April.