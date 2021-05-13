DH Latest NewsLatest NewsInternational

Covid-19: Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin donates 1.14 billion US dollar to India

May 13, 2021, 04:17 pm IST

USA: Vitalik Buterin, the founder of Ethereum, the world’s second largest cryptocurrency has donated 1.14 billion US dollar to India for fighting Covid-19 pandemic. Vitalik Buterin donated 500 coins and over 50 trillion SHIB meme coin. This worth around 1.14 billion US dollar.

Buterin is a Russian-Canadian programmer and writer and one of the co-founders of Ethereum. One Ethereum is currently priced for Rs 2.88 lakh.

India Covid-Crypto Relief Fund, created by Sandeep Nailwal has revealed this. Sandeep Nailwal revealed that the Fund has till date collected US dollar 1,039,721,689.57.

“One thing we have learnt from Ethereum and @VitalikButerin is importance of community. We will not do anything which hurts any community specially the retail community involved with $SHIB. We will act responsibly! Plz don’t worry $SHIB holders,” Sandeep Nailwal tweeted.

 

 

 

 

