Covid-19 Update: India reports 3.62 lakh new coronavirus cases

New Delhi: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has updated the coronavirus situation in India. As per the data released by the Ministry, 3,62,727 new coronavirus cases along with 3,52,181 new recoveries and 4,120 new deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

India’s total tally of Covid-19 cases surged to 2,37,03,665 . The death toll due to Covid-19 increased to 2,58,317 The total recoveries mounted to 1,97,34,823. A total of 17,72,14,256 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.

Maharashtra reported 46,781 new Covid-19 cases and 920 deaths, followed by Karnataka (39,998), Kerala (43,529), Uttar Pradesh (18,125), Tamil Nadu (30,355), Andhra Pradesh (21,452), West Bengal (20,377), Delhi (13,287) in the past 24 hours.