Covid-19 updates: Maharashtra reported 46,781 fresh Covid-19 cases

On Wednesday, according to the State Health Department’s bulletin, Maharashtra reported 46,781 new Covid-19 cases and 816 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload and death toll to 5,226,710 and 78,007 respectively. As many as 58,805 recoveries were recorded on Wednesday taking the total recoveries past 4.6 million. The recovery rate is currently at 88.01 percent. Maharashtra’s case count on Wednesday shows a rise of 5,825 number from Tuesday’s count, which is 40,956 cases. On Monday, 37,236 new cases were recorded in the state, the lowest since March 30 this year.

The capital city Mumbai also witnessed a sharp spike in its daily Covid-19 caseload on Wednesday with 2,104 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 681,233. The city’s death toll has climbed to 13,972 as 66 more people succumbed to the disease on Wednesday.