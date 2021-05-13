Eid Al Fitr: India, Pakistan armies exchange sweets at LoC

Jammu and Kashmir: The Indian and Pakistan armies had exchanged sweets at the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara and Uri sectors of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. This was done as a confidence building measure.

“On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, the tradition of exchanging sweets between India and Pakistan on major festivals like Eid, Holi, Diwali and respective National days was revived and meetings were held at the Tithwal crossing on Kishanganga River in Tangdhar, Kupwara and Kaman Aman Setu in Uri to exchange sweets and pleasantries. Exchange of inadvertently crossed over youths on three occasions in the last two months at the zero line in Tithwal bode well for the future”, said official spokesperson of Indian Army.