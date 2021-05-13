IIT-Kanpur official committed suicide at campus residence

On Tuesday, the assistant registrar of the IIT-Kanpur here allegedly committed suicide at his official residence on the institute campus, police said. Das allegedly hanged himself with a rope early in the morning. His wife, Bulbul, found him hanging after she woke up. The neighbors alerted the security men, who took Das to a hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Asim Arun, Commissioner of Police said, the body of Surajit Das aged 40 was found hanging in his room at his official Type-III accommodation on the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus. Based on the primary check it appears to be a case of suicide. A probe has been launched to explore all possible angles, officials said, adding that no suicide note has been found.

Surajit Das was hailed from Assam and is working in the office of the dean of faculty affairs. He was stated to be fighting depression for a long and was taking medicines for 10 years, said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), West Sanjiv Suman. Das slipped into severe depression after his 18-month-old youngest son tested positive for COVID-19 recently, he added.