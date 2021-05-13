My father could’ve been saved, wasn’t just Covid-19 which killed him: Sambhavna Seth

The former ‘Bigg Boss 2’ contestant Sambhavna Seth lost her father to COVID-19 on Saturday, May 8. Her husband Avinash Dwivedi took to her Instagram page and shared the news with her followers. He wrote, “Today at 5:37 pm Sambhavna lost her father due to COVID-19 followed by cardiac arrest. Please keep him in your prayers.”

On Monday, the actress shared a photo from her wedding with her late father and wrote a heartbreaking message, “My father could have been saved. It was not just COVID-19 which killed him.” Several celebrities from Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah to Vikas Gupta, and Nisha Rawal posted condolences to Sambhavna on her post.

Days before her father died, on April 30 Sambhavna had posted a request on social media as she searched for a hospital bed for him. She tweeted, “Can anybody help to get a bed in Jaipur Golden Hospital, Pitampura, Delhi as its closest to my house. My father is covid positive and he needs a bed urgently. He is waiting outside the hospital with my brother.”

Earlier, Sambhavna had told a daily who asked about her father’s treatment and the struggles she was facing, “It was a difficult time for me and my family. My father is old and has multiple health issues, my mother has a history of strokes, so when I got to know that they have COVID-19 symptoms, I panicked, and I didn’t know what to do. COVID-19 test karwane ke liye slots nahi mil rahe thay (we could not find slots to get the COVID-19 test done). The first few days were strenuous for all of us.”