Shaktimaan actor Mukesh Khanna’s elder sister dies a day after he dismissed his death rumours

New Delhi: On Tuesday, TV actor Mukesh Khanna shared a recent social media post squashing the rumours about his death, and on Wednesday, he lost his sister due to post COVID-19 difficulties. Loaded with grief, Mukesh Khanna said through social media that his sister Kamal Kapoor has died due to lung congestion after recovering from COVID-19, in Delhi. He also shared a family picture with his late sister, and other relatives on Instagram and wrote: ” Kal ghanto main meri maut ki jhoothi khabar ka sach bataane ka sangharsh karta raha, lekin mujhe pata nahi tha ki ek bhayankar sach mere upar mandra raha hai. Aaj meri eiklauti badi behen Kamal Kapoor ka dilli mei nidhan ho gaya (Yesterday, I struggled for hours to tell the truth about the false news of my death, but I didn’t know that a terrible truth is hovering over me. My only elder sister Kamal Kapoor passed away in Delhi today).”

Mukhesh moreover added that he feels “shaken for the first time,” in his life and showed sadness over his sister’s death. “Unke nidhan se kaafi marmahat hun. 12 din mei COVID ko haraane ke baad lungs ke congestion se vo haar gayin. Pata nahi upar vaala kya hisaab kitaab kar raha hai. Sach much mai pehli baar zindagi mei hil gaya hu (I am very saddened due to her death. After defeating COVID-19 in 12 days, she got defeated by lung congestion. I don’t understand god’s calculations. I am really shaken for the first time in my life),” he wrote. Supporters of the Shaktimaan actor commented on the post and offered solaces. A fan wrote: “Condolences sir! Stay strong,” and others posted folded hand emojis in the comments section of the post.

Here’s Mukesh Khanna’s post:

On Tuesday, Mukesh Khanna had shared a video of himself on social media and said that he is “perfectly alright.” As a caption of his post, Mukesh quashed rumours of him being admitted to a hospital due to COVID-19. “With blessings of you all, I am healthy and safe. Neither I have COVID-19 nor was I admitted to any hospital,” he wrote.