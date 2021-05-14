End of masks, social distancing for those fully vaccinated in US

The US president and the Senators are among the 35.8% of Americans who have been fully vaccinated, a stage reached two weeks after the second dose of the two-shot Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The United States took a major step towards a return to pre-Covid-19 normality ,when the country’s health protection agency issued a new set of guidelines allowing those fully vaccinated to go without marks and social distancing both indoors and outdoors on thursday. Vaccination, therefore, will become central to America’s fight against the epidemic now.

President Joe Biden was in the middle of a meeting with Republican senators at the White House when word came of the new rule. And everyone promptly got rid of their masks.

Fully vaccinated people will also be able to resume domestic travel and won’t have to test before or after or resort to self-isolation. If travelling abroad, subject to restrictions, they won’t have to test before leaving or quarantine themselves after their return. They will also not have to go for a test following known exposure.

But they will not be exempted from facial covering during travel. Its prevention measures will continue to apply to all travellers, including those vaccinated. All travellers will have to wear a mask on all planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation travelling into, within, or out of the United States and in US transportation hubs such as airports and stations.The CDC had dropped the use of masks outdoors for the fully vaccinated two weeks ago, setting into motion the return to normality. The process was to play out slowly. The Update was unexpected, and it caught even the White House by surprise, and unprepared.