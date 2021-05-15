Bollywood actor donates oxygen concentrates,BiPAP machines to Mumbai civic body

Mumbai: On Saturday, actor Anupam Kher distributed oxygen concentrators and BiPAP machines to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for relief work during the Covid-19 crisis. The actor through Instagram shared the news along with photos and videos of the donations.

He captioned it as, “We at #ProjectHealIndia & #AnupamKherFoundation were humbled to make a small contribution of 5 Resmed #Bipap machines and 5 #OxygenConcentrators to @my_bmc for their selfless #CoronaWarriors!! @anupamkherfoundation @AshTewariMD @BharatForgeLtd #DoingOurBit #StayStrongIndia.”

Project Heal India is a recent initiative started by Anupam Kher Foundation in collaboration with Dr Ashutosh Tewari (Global Cancer Foundation, USA) and Baba Kalyani, (Bharat Forge, India).

By the project, the team intends to provide critical lifesaving supplies and other life-supporting devices to medical institutions and hospitals across India. The plan is to assure that help is given wherever needed and done so punctually.

During the second wave of coronavirus, many people were infected including many Bollywood stars. Names include Kangana Ranaut, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal among others who got infected within a span of a few weeks.

Recently, Anupam was in the news after he won the Best Actor award at the New York City International Film Festival for his short film titled Happy Birthday. The film also caught the Best Short Film award at the film festival.

Other than Happy Birthday, Anupam has several other projects in the pipeline including The Last Show, Mungilal Rocks and The Kashmir Files.