Happy Birthday, Madhuri Dixit! Husband Dr. Shriram Nene pens the sweetest love note

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit celebrates her 54th birthday today on May 15. Since the clock struck midnight, fans of the actress have been showering love on her.

Celebrating her birthday, Madhuri’s husband Dr. Shriram Nene posted a throwback picture on Twitter and wrote, “Happy Birthday to my soul mate, @MadhuriDixit. Life has been an amazing journey for us together and I look forward to the road ahead. Much Love and many happy returns of the day!”

The actress also received warm wishes from many of her friends and colleagues. Riteish Deshmukh tweeted with the pictures of Madhuri and them together, “Happy Birthday to the most beautiful @MadhuriDixit mam, Working with you was my absolute dream come true … I wish you happiness, love, best of health and May god fulfill your wish to work with me (again) real soon. Have a great great day.”

Wishing Madhuri Dixit an amazing birthday, Anil Kapoor wrote, “Happy Birthday, @MadhuriDixit! As actors I feel all of us are happiest on the sets, especially if you are working with friends…so I’m looking forward to being on set with you again! Wishing you all the health & happiness always!”

Many other stars also penned for Madhuri Dixit on her special day including Sophie Choudry, Raveena Tandon, Arjun Bijlani, Maniesh Paul, and several others.