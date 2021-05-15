New vehicle e-registration service announced in UAE

Ras Al Khaimah: A new vehicle e-registration service has been announced in UAE. Ras Al Khaimah Police has announced the new service. The Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police announced that drivers can now register their vehicles in Ras Al Khaimah electronically.

Also Read: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum makes important announcement

People can use this new service either through the Ministry of Interior website or through its official channels. The new service allows customers to register personal vehicles that are transferred from another emirate by logging onto the Ministry of Interior’s website, or one of its official electronic channels. Vehicles can also be registered through sales agencies.