Palestine flee as Israel destroys Hamas underground hideouts

Gaza: Israel destroys Hamas underground hideouts in 24 hours Outside Gaza City, Palestinian families have begun to flee to areas along Israel’s northeastern border.

This comes as the Israeli army intensifies its artillery fire following the night airstrikes. Thirteen Palestinian civilians, including three children and their mother, were killed in a 45-minute artillery fire before dawn yesterday. There are fears that the confrontation could lead to full-scale war.

There are indications that Israel may launch a ground offensive against Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, Gaza officials said 119 people, including 31 children and 19 women, had been killed in Israeli attacks. 830 people were injured. Eight people, including a child, have been killed in rocket attacks in Israel. Israel has deployed 9,000 troops along the border.

The Israeli prime minister has said that Hamas militants thought they could escape if they hid underground, but that they could not hide anywhere.