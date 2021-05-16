I hope more & more people donate plasma, it’s very crucial: Zoa Morani

While social media is flooded with pleas for oxygen cylinders, hospital beds, and injections because of the surging number of corona cases in the country, many who have recovered from Covid-19 are coming forward and donating plasma to help save lives. Actress Zoa Morani, who battled Covid-19 last year, has donated plasma twice.

Highlighting the need to donate plasma, the actress said, “It is very crucial. Online, there are so many SOS calls looking for plasma donors. I wish I could go give some more. It felt so good that I was in a position to help someone. I hope more and more people donate plasma.” She added, “In hindsight now, we barely went through anything compared to what people are going through right now. It is heartbreaking. We didn’t see this coming at all. I do not have words to describe the current situation.”

The actress also said that things are fine with her and her family and she is grateful for it. Furthermore, she said, “I really thought we were done with this…But this (second wave) has been one massive jolt. The year started off well for me with shooting for a lovely project, and then my sister’s wedding, but after this new wave, I absolutely have no idea where this year is going to take us. Prayers are my only strength right now.”