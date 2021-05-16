Many stopped their drinking habit after they saw the film ‘Vellam’: Jayasurya

Kerala: After the hit film Captain, Jayasurya and Prajesh Sen collaborated film ‘Vellam’ was critically acclaimed. Jayasurya’s performance in the film also got a lot of attention and praise. The film stars Samyuktha Menon, Siddique, Indrans, were in the lead role. The film was released by Central Pictures.

In a recent interview, Jayasurya talked about the success of the film Vellam. Also shared the happiness and appreciation he got from the movie. Liquor is the basis of the film and portrayed the real-life of a regular alcoholic. Fans were praising him for the outstanding performance in the movie. It has been reported that many alcoholics have completely given up drinking habits after they watched the movie.

The actor said that if at least one person has been able to settle down their drinking habit after watching Vellam, it means that the film has succeeded because one’s life is changing. The actor also said that the impact of such a film is huge. Jayasurya shared the feeling of success and happiness he got when people suggesting the movie to others after watching is huge. The movie hit theaters on January 22.