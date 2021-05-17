Covid-19 Update: 13 deaths due to coronavirus infection reported in Oman

Muscat: In the last 24 hours 13 more deaths due to coronavirus infection were reported in Oman. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in Oman. 796 new coronavirus cases were also reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

Also Read: “Cow urine is a life-saver, it cures lung infection from Covid “

Till now 206,297 coronavirus cases were reported in Oman. In this 191,065 people were recovered. The death toll stands at 2210. At present there are 709 people under medical treatment in Oman. In this 238 people were admitted in ICUs.