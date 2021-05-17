Dubai authorities announces revised safety measures for events, activities

Dubai: New revised guidelines for events has been announced in Dubai. The Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management has announced the new guidelines. The committee has announced that all residents and visitors vaccinated against Covid-19 will be allowed to attend concerts and “social and institutional events” in Dubai.

Permits to conduct social and institutional events events will be given on the condition that attendees and participants have been vaccinated. This will be also applied to conduct sports events.

For indoor events, the maximum number of attendees must be 1500. For outdoor events the maximum number of attendees must be 2500.