Senior Bengal Journalist dies due to Covid complications

Eminent journalist and popular TV anchor Anjan Bandyopadhyay, who tested positive for Covid-19 around a month ago, died at a private hospital in Kolkata on Sunday night. He was 56. Bandyopadhyay, the editor of Bengali news channel Zee 24 Ghanta, breathed his last at around 9.25 pm, the Health official said.

Mr Bandopadhyay was admitted to a private hospital on April 14 after he contracted the virus. He was discharged later after recovery but was back in the hospital after he developed Covid-related complications. He was put on ventilator, then on ECMO but suffered a cardiac arrest.

A journalist of 33 years, Mr Bandopadhyay was editor of Zee 24 Ghanta, a leading Bengali news channel, which he joined when it began back in 2006. In recent years he served as editor or Ananda Bazar’s digital platform, moved on as editor of TV 9’s Bengal news chanmel briefly before returning to head Zee 24 Ghanta just weeks before Bengal’s Assembly elections.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said that he was “stunned and saddened” at the news of Mr Bandyopadhyay’s death.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee remembered Mr Bandyopadhyay as one of the Bengal’s best-known television anchors in Bengal, who was a bright, young and dynamic journalist. Tributes are pouring in for Mr Bandopadhyay from journalists, including many young media persons whom he mentored.

Kolkata Press Club has expressed its condolences at the untimely passing of Mr Bandopadhyay who made a mark with his television shows and debates.