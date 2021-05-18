Rs 10 Lakh including Demonetized Notes found from deceased beggar’s home in Tirumala

curious case of a deceased beggar amassing Rs 10 lakh surfaced on Monday in the temple town of Tirumala. Officials of the vigilance department of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) have recovered currency notes in various denominations from the home of Srinivasachari, who used to make a living through alms and petty businesses. Srinivasachari was allotted a house in a locality called Seshachalam near Tirumala, and was residing in it since 2007. Ever since he was keeping his earnings hidden at his home.

Following his death due to ill-health last year, and with no known family members, the TTD decided to repossess the house allotted to Srinivasachari.

When TTD and revenue department officials landed at the house and conducted a search of the premises, they came upon two trunks containing currency notes of various denominations.

The currency notes, including the now demonetised Rs 1,000 notes, totalled to around Rs 10 lakh. TTD officials have confiscated the money and deposited it with the TTD treasury.