Cases of ‘white fungus’, deadlier than ‘black fungus’. Read to know more…

In the midst of concerns over rising cases of Mucormycosis or ‘Black Fungus’ in Covid recovered patients, many cases of ‘White Fungus’ have been reported in Bihar. Medical experts say ‘White Fungus’ is deadlier than Mucormycosis as it affects other organs of the body apart from the lungs.

About four patients of ‘White Fungus’ have been detected in Bihar’s capital Patna. Dr SN Singh, Head of Patna Medical College and Hospital’s Microbiology Department, told that there could be many more cases of such infection.

According to Dr Singh, people with low immunity, diabetes, AIDS patients, those who have undergone kidney transplant are more sensitive to this disease. He also pointed out that carelessness while using oxygen cylinder for Covid patients can put them at risk of ‘White Fungus’.

“People use tap water in the humidifier attached to the oxygen cylinder. Tap water may contain ‘White Fungus’ which can be a source of chest infection in the person on oxygen support,” Dr Singh said.

The symptoms of ‘White Fungus’ is comparable to Covid and the infection can be diagnosed through CT-Scan or X-ray, he added.

In the meantime, the Union Health Ministry today asked all states to declare Mucormycosis or ‘Black Fungus’ an epidemic. Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal, in a letter, asked the states to put the fatal infection under the Epidemic Diseases Act.

“In recent times a new challenge in the form of a fungal infection namely Mucormycosis has emerged and is reported from many states amongst Covid-19 patients especially those on steroid therapy and deranged sugar control. This fungal infection is leading to prolonged morbidity and mortality amongst Covid-19 patients,” Agarwal said in his letter.

States like Maharashtra, Gujarat have been reporting a rise in ‘black fungus’ cases. As many as 90 people have died of mucormycosis in Maharashtra alone. As per the medical experts, steroids that suppress the immune system make a patient vulnerable to catching the fungal infection.