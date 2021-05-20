‘Corona Devi’: Seeking divine intervention to ward off Covid-19

Coimbatore: The second wave of the Covid epidemic is bringing horrible days to the country. Although the lockdowns and collective action announced in various states have prevented the spread of the epidemic to some extent, the Covid-free world is still a long way off. The vaccine has reached Covid but it will take months for everyone in the country to get the vaccine. Meanwhile, believers are trying to chase Covid away through prayer.

There is a temple in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu that attracts attention. On the day of Kamashipuri, the temple authorities hoped that Goddess Corona would save the public from Covid. The idol of Goddess Corona is made of granite. Also, Kamashipuri is preparing for the 48-hour long sacrifice at the temple to ward off the Covid. The Kamashipuri Adinam states that the public has no access to this sacrifice and only the Tantris have access to it.

Kamashipuri Adinam idols have been erected in connection with the epidemics before. Kamashipuri Adinam is also behind the Plague Mariamman Temple, which was established during the plague. According to ABP News, Goddess Corona will be enshrined in the temple for the next five years. Apart from prayers, masks and food are provided to the locals on the day of Kamashipuri.

“Human life today has been devastated by the coronavirus. Many people have lost their lives in the country despite the spread of measles and cholera. Although no scriptures have been written, this is also a form of worship created by the people, ”said Sri Shivalingeswara Swamy, the main Swami of Kamashipuri Adinam, ABP News reports.