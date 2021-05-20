Covid-19 Update: 522 recoveries reported in Qatar

Doha: 313 new coronavirus cases along with 522 new recoveries and 1 new death was reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 208 contacts of active cases and 105 travel related.

The total number of confirmed cases has reached at 214,463. The total recovery now stands at 209,773. The death toll is at 539. At present there are 4151 active cases in Qatar.

In the last 24 hours, 17,127 additional Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country. In this 3842 people were tested for the first time. Till now 198,5181 Covid-19 tests were conducted in Qatar.

There are 21 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 315. 4 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and 171 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.

40,058 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered during the past 24 hours. The total number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the vaccination campaign is 2,190,807.