Forex Market: Indian rupee inches higher against US dollar, UAE dirham

Mumbai: The domestic currency, the Indian rupee had gained against the US dollar and UAE dirham in the forex market. As per the market experts, the positive trend in the Indian share market has supported the upward rally of the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank forex market, the Indian rupee Opened at 73.16 against the US dollar. During trading the Indian rupee inched higher to 73.15 against the US dollar, registering a gain of 3 paise over its previous close. On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 73.18 against the US dollar. The Indian rupee is at 19.93 against the UAE dirham.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the strength of US dollar against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.07 per cent to 90.13.