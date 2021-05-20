Pacaya Pizza: Pizza cooked on smoldering lava in Guatemala, Watch video

Videos and pictures of a Guatemala man cooking Pizza on hot lava is going viral on social media.

To the amazement of tourists and netizens, David Garcia of Guatemala has turned the smoldering lava from Pacaya Volcano as his oven. He cooks pizza on hot lava oozing out of the Pacaya Volcano. Pacaya Volcano is one of the three active volcanoes in Guatemala.

VIDEO: ???? In an improvised kitchen among volcanic rocks, David Garcia stretches his dough and selects ingredients for a #pizza destined for a rather unusual oven: a river of lava that flows from the Pacaya #volcano in Guatemala pic.twitter.com/wVmnnl61Ib — AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 12, 2021

Garcia cooks pizza on a metal platter that can withstand temperatures up to 1000 degrees Celsius. Once he keeps everything ready on the platter he wears protective clothing from head to toe and places the platter on the lava. It takes only about 10 minutes to cook the pizza.

Pacaya Volcano has been erupting since February 2021 and local communities and authorities were on alert since then. But this didn’t deter David Garcia, a thirty-four-year-old accountant, from cooking pizza on the molten lava. He started cooking pizza on the mountainside in small caverns he found among the rocks way back in 2013. He started ‘Pacaya Pizza’ in 2019 and now it is quite famous with locals as well as tourists. According to media reports Garcia’s pizzas became so popular that people started coming to the area just to try out the unique pizza.

David Garcia and the volcanic pizza on #Pacaya pic.twitter.com/ykhaEaPWyV — René Goad ??? (@RenVolcanoman) May 13, 2021

Pizza en lava del Pacaya pic.twitter.com/sGjTz6P8YB — Ernesto Martínez (@Ernesto18151714) May 10, 2021

David Garcia’s Pizza joint ‘Pacaya Pizza’ is located at Cerro Chino hill in San Vicente Pacaya municipality in Guatemala.