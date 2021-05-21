Cancer faker Belle Gibson’s home raided over ‘substantial debts’

In inner Melbourne, cancer faker Belle Gibson’s home has been raided by authorities.

In 2017, Gibson was fined $410,000 for falsely declaring she cured herself of brain cancer through diet and alternative therapies.

Including penalties and interests that amount has since grown to more than $500,000, also following a previous raid on her home in January last year.

“Ms Gibson owes the Victorian public a substantial debt and Consumer Affairs Victoria will continue to pursue repayment,” a Consumer Affairs Victoria spokesperson said in a statement.

“A warrant of seizure and sale on Ms Gibson was executed today by Sheriff’s Officers at an address in Northcote.”

While declaring she cured herself of cancer, the fake wellness blogger beforehand lied to customers and said she would give money from her Whole Pantry app and book sales to charities.

Even though, she received Gibson $440,500 from the sales of her app and book but donated only about $10,000.