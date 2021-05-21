Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

Mumbai: The domestic currency the Indian rupee had surged against the US dollar in the forex market. As per market experts, the positive opening in the Indian share market and weakening of US dollar in the overseas market has supported the upward rally of the Indian rupee.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 72.98 against the US dollar. During the trading the Indian rupee inched higher to 72.97, registering a gain of 15 paise over its previous close. On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 73.12 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.06 per cent to 89.75.