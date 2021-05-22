“Breaking News”; Mig-21 aircraft crashed, Pilot killed

Punjab; An Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot was lost his life after his MiG-21 fighter jet crashed at Langeana in Punjab’s Moga district late on Thursday, the police and the air force said.The jet flown by Squadron Leader Abhinav Choudhary was on a routine training and was coming back to Suratgarh when the mishap happened, officials said.“There was an aircraft accident last night involving a Bison aircraft of IAF in the western sector.

The pilot, Sqn Ldr Abhinav Choudhary, endured fatal injuries. IAF condoles the tragic demise and stands strongly with the bereaved family. A Court of Inquiry (COI) has been launched to ascertain the reason of the accident involving a Bison aircraft of IAF in the western sector,” said the IAF in a tweet.Police officials said the accident happened at the early hours and it took them three hours to spot the pilot’s body.