Country to remove ‘except Israel’ from new passports; lifts decades long travel ban

Dhaka: Bangladesh government has lifted decades old travel ban to Israel. Bangladesh government also removed the ‘except Israel’ clause written on its passports. So Bangladeshi nationals can now travel to Israel. Bangladeshi passports earlier had a clause written on them that said “This Passport is valid for all countries of the world except Israel”. This will be removed from the new passports.

Israel has welcomed the decision taken by the Bangladesh government. “Great news! #Bangladesh has removed the travel ban to Israel. This is a welcome step & I call on the Bangladeshi government to move forward and establish diplomatic ties with #Israel so both our peoples could benefit & prosper,” Deputy Director General at Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Gilad Cohen tweeted.