Georgia: The world’s largest human excreta exhibition. The world’s largest human excrement is on display at a museum in the UK. Called the Precious British Gem by Scientists, the remains are housed in a museum in England. The human excrement is reported to be 20 cm long and 5 cm wide.

The excrement is said to have belonged to a seafarer in Jorvik. This relic is now known as York. This waste is also known as Lloyds Bank Coprolite. The excrement is stored at the York Archaeological Resource Center. Researchers also say that cats need to be included in any precautionary measures against the virus.

It is still crowded and crowded to see the excrement discovered years ago. In 2003, there was an accident to this record excrement. A teacher from a school team arrived at the York Archaeological Resource Center and picked it up and dropped it. The excrement, which was then broken into three pieces, was put together following the hard work of the officials.