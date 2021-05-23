See what the Health Minister says about lockdown in Kerala…

Thiruvananthapuram: Health Minister Veena George has said that no decision has been taken on whether to extend the lockdown in Kerala in the wake of the spread of Covid. Veena George said the decision will be taken after considering the positivity rate and other factors in the coming days.

Test positivity rates are declining in the state. It can be seen reflected in Pathanamthitta district as well. But that does not mean they can travel freely now. The number of cases will decrease after the lockdown. The minister said that this was the result of a lack of contact and caution should be exercised.

Most of the cases now being reported are from people who became ill ten days ago. It should take a few more days for the lockdown effect to become apparent. We will move forward with the preventive measures we have already adopted.

Black fungus-related mortality is low in the state. The risk of black fungus is increasing in the background of Covid. He said the health department was conducting further investigations and there was no cause for concern.