Commodity Market: Gold prices slips down

Mumbai: The price of yellow metal -gold- has slipped down today in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures slipped down by 0.22% to Rs.48,444 per 10 gram. Silver futures also slipped down by 0.46% to Rs.71,480 per kg. On Monday, , gold had edged 0.26% higher to close near 4-month high while silver had surged over 1%.

In the international market the price of spot gold fell by 0.3% to US dollar 1,876.24 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.7% at US dollar 27.60 per ounce, while platinum was steady at US dollar 1,174. The holdings of SPDR Gold Trust , the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.3% to 1046.12 tonnes on Monday from 1042.92 tonnes on Friday.