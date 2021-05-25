Cyclone Yass Update: Cyclone to make landfall tomorrow; IMD issues ‘Red Alert’

Kolkata: The national weather forecasting agency, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued the latest update about ‘Cyclone Yass’. As per the weather agency, the cyclone will landfall near Dhamra Port in Bhadrak district in Odisha on Wednesday morning. The ‘Cyclone Yass’ will intensify into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) by Tuesday evening.

As per IMD, the wind speed will reach at 155 kmph to 165 kmph at the time of landfall. This will affect Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore districts in Odisha and East Midnapore district in West Bengal.

The coastal areas of North and South 24 Parganas of West Bengal will experience around 100 kmph wind speed. The speed of wind will be around 90 kmph in Kolkata, Howrah and Hooghly.

At 0830 IST, SCS ‘Yaas’ about 280 km south-southeast of Paradip. To intensify further and cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar Island close to north of Dhamra and south of Balasore, during noon of Wednesday, the 26th May as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm. pic.twitter.com/U03UVjILj9 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 25, 2021

IMD has issued ‘red alert’ in several disricts. The red alert stands for extremely heavy rainfall. The alert has been issued for Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Balasore for today and tomorrow. Orange alert- heavy to very heavy rainfall- expected in Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Cuttack, Khorda and Puri.