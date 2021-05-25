DH Latest NewsWest BengalLatest NewsIndia

Cyclone Yass Update: Cyclone to make landfall tomorrow; IMD issues ‘Red Alert’

May 25, 2021, 03:20 pm IST

Kolkata: The national weather forecasting agency, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued the latest update about ‘Cyclone Yass’. As per the weather agency, the cyclone will landfall near Dhamra Port in  Bhadrak district  in Odisha on Wednesday morning. The ‘Cyclone Yass’ will intensify into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) by Tuesday evening.

As per IMD, the wind speed will reach at 155 kmph to 165 kmph at the time of landfall. This will affect Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore districts in Odisha and  East Midnapore district in  West Bengal.

The coastal areas of North and South 24 Parganas of West Bengal will experience around 100 kmph wind speed. The speed of wind will be around 90 kmph in Kolkata, Howrah and Hooghly.

IMD  has issued ‘red alert’ in several disricts. The red alert stands for extremely heavy rainfall. The alert has been  issued for Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Balasore for today and tomorrow. Orange alert- heavy to very heavy rainfall- expected in Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Cuttack, Khorda and Puri.

