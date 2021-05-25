Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee critical, admitted to hospital

Kolkata: Veteran leader of CPM and former Chief Minister of West Bengal Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was hospitalised. The senior CPM leader aged 77 was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata as his health condition worsened. As per latests reports, he is in a critical condition as his oxygen saturation level is low. Bhattacharjee had been suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and other age-related ailments.

Earlier in last wek Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee and his wife Mira Bhattacharjee had tested positive for Covid-19. The CPI(M) leader was being treated at home but his wife was admitted to a hospital. Mira Bhattacharjee was tested negative and discharged from the hospital on Monday.

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was Chief Minister of West Bengal from 2000 to 2011.