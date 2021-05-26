S Jaishankar Meets UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Discussion on Covid 19 vaccination

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held a comprehensive in-person meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and discussed the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and underlined the importance of finding urgent and effective global vaccine solutions.

In his first face-to-face interaction with the UN chief since India entered the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member in January this year, Mr Jaishankar also deliberated on regional challenges in India’s neighbourhood and said that the countering terrorism and radicalisation remain priorities for the entire region.

S Jaishankar’s meeting with Mr Guterres comes at a time when the country is reeling under an unprecedented second wave of COVID-19 and a widening gap between the supply of vaccines and requirements.

Currently, the country is using two “made-in India” jabs – Covishield and Covaxin – to inoculate its billion-plus population and has administered 20 crore doses since launching the world’s largest vaccination drive in mid-January. A third vaccine, Russian-made Sputnik V, has been approved by the government and is being used on a smaller scale at present.

S Jaishankar appreciated the efforts of the Secretary General to facilitate ‘Vaccines for All”.

Stephane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the UN chief, told that Guterres had a “very good discussion” with Jaishankar. “They discussed COVID-19, the issue of vaccines and also a number of other peace and security issues in general.”

S Jaishankar apprised the Secretary General of India’s efforts to meet its Paris commitments, enhance renewable energy goals, as well as its leadership role in the International Solar Alliance and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.

S Jaishankar outlined India’s priorities for its Presidency of the Security Council in August 2021, including high-level events on Maritime Security and on Technology and Peacekeeping. He underlined India’s strong development partnership with Africa, Small States and Small Island Developing States.