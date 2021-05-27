50% discount on fines announced in UAE

Ajman: A 50% discount on fines were announced in UAE. The scheme has been announced in Ajman. The Municipality and Planning Department of Ajman announced the new scheme under the directives of Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council.

As per the scheme, the value of fines applicable to companies, institutions and individuals will be lessened by 50 per cent. The decision covers fines dating from January 1, 2008 to May 16, 2021.

Also Read: UAE based air carrier adds new destinations

The violations included in the scheme include environmental and health violations, distortion of city, littering, illegal displaying of goods, etc.