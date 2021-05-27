Brad Pitt won the joint legal custody of kids with Angelina Jolie

Actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt will now have a 50-50 joint legal and physical custody of their 5 minor children- Pax who is 17, 16-year-old Zahara, Shiloh who is 14, and 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Months after back-to-back court hearings with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, actor Brad Pitt has officially won a huge victory over the joint custody of their children.However, 19-year-old Maddox, their eldest kid is not included in the ruling, as per the laws.The Maleficent star had been trying to bring certain shreds of evidence in order to resist Brad from becoming his partner in their kid’s joint custody. She had been gunning for sole custody and bringing out numerous witnesses to prove Brad’s alleged history of domestic violence.

Angelina only wanted Brad to have supervised visitation, but the judge felt her arguments that ‘Brad was not a suitable parent’ and lacked credibility. This judgment has been announced after analyzing numerous witnesses brought up by Angelina, including a testimonial their eldest son- Maddox submitted against Brad.The Mr. and Mrs Smith actors who started dating after meeting on the set of the film in 2004, separated in September 2016 after two years of marriage. They were declared legally single in April 2019.

The divorce was filed by Angelina in 2016 after his now-estranged husband allegedly got into a physical confrontation on a private jet with one of their kids. At a point, he was estranged from all the kids and ultimately got supervised visitation.

Hence, after months of court trials, this turnaround judgment has proved to be a big legal victory for Brad against Angelina.