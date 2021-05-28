Covid-19 Update: Recovery rate decreased in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: 1215 new coronavirus cases along with 1161 new recoveries and 11 new deaths were reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. of the new cases, 345 were recorded in Riyadh, 324 in Makkah, 145 in the Eastern Province, 96 in Madinah, 80 in Asir, 64 in Jazan, 35 in Tabuk, 23 in Najran, 21 in Hail, 17 in Al-Baha, six in the Northern Borders region and four in Al-Jouf.

Till now 447,178 coronavirus cases were reported in the country. In this 429,663 people were recovered. The death toll is at 7320.

At present there are 10,195 active cases in the country. In this 1355 people were admitted in ICUs. Over 13.6 million doses of a coronavirus vaccines were administered in the country. The recovery rate has decreased to 96.1%. The fatality rate is at 1.6%.