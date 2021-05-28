New Delhi; The continuing COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown constraints have directed people to not move out of their homes. Several of the fundamental services including making payments, several banking services, etc. have also become digitalized.

Presently, the Post Office has arrived up with a policy to assist people to get through this terrible situation. India Post has been issuing money at people’s doorstep through the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS) transactions. In a tweet, India Post said, “During the COVID-Pandemic, India Post is effectively distributing money at people’s doorstep with Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS) transactions following COVID Appropriate Behaviour.”

AePS is a payment service that provides customers of the bank to execute transactions using their Aadhar Card. Customers of Bank partaking in AEPS and India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) can avail of this Aadhaar Enabled Payment System. The services which can be utilized as a part of the AEPS include Balance Enquiry, Aadhaar to Aadhaar Fund Transfer, Cash Withdrawal, and Mini Statement. To serve from this service, you require to have a bank account and that bank must be a part of the AEPS as well. The account holder should link their Aadhaar with the bank account. An essential feature to perceive here is that the transaction is finished only using the Aadhaar card holder’s biometric authentication.

India Post Payments Bank gives a doorstep banking facility, so Postal employees visit the residence of the customer.

How To Get Money at Doorstep via Post Office