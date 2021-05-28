 ‘Rahul Gandhi stoking fear on vaccine, all will be vaccinated by December’: Union Minister  Prakash Javadekar

New Delhi: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his criticism against union government over Covid-19 situation in the country.

The senior BJP leader also accused that the Congress party has designed a ‘toolkit’ just to erode the popularity of the Prime Minister and the NDA government.

Also Read: Union Minister accuses Chief Minister for insulting national flag

“Language used by Rahul Gandhi, way he tried to stoke fears on COVID-19 confirm Congress is behind toolkit… India’s vaccination will be completed before 2021. If Rahulji was concerned about the vaccine, then he should pay attention to Congress-ruled states… there is a mess in vaccination. They are not taking the quota given to them for 18-44-year-old beneficiaries from May 1,” said Prakash Javadekar .